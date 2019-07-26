Charles David Kuhn, 42, of Annapolis, MD, formerly Owings, MD, passed away suddenly on July 24, 2019.

He was born February 4, 1977 to Lynn and Charles Kuhn. He was a 1995 graduate of Northern High School and went on to receive his Bachelors Degree in Digital Arts from the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

Affectionately known as Dave, he was a truly creative soul, captivating people with his extraordinary talents on the guitar and keyboard, along with his beautiful singing voice. His music could move any listener. His abilities were limitless in other areas as well. He was a gifted artist in painting and photography and took great joy in sharing his breathtaking photos, finding art in the most simple things. David was known for his passion and attention to detail. He recently began a career in web development and was progressing quickly, as though he had been writing code all his life. One of Dave’s best qualities was without a doubt his sense of humor. He could quote all of Monty Python, created nicknames for everyone and never left a room without an inside joke.

He is survived by his mother and father Lynn and Charles Kuhn of Owings, his brothers Andrew Kuhn (Wendy) of Huntingtown and Brian Kuhn (Becky) of Mechanicsville, along with the love of his life, Ximena Terrazas of Washington D.C. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Covenant Community of Jesus the Good Shepherd, 1601 West Mt. Harmony Road, Owings, MD 20736, on Tuesday, July 30 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to Project Echo Homeless Shelter, P O Box 2764, Prince Frederick, MD 20768.