Steven “Stevie” Marcus Gilmore, 22, of Hollywood, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born on September 8, 1996 to Marcus Alfonso Gilmore and Brooke Leigh Crist.

Stevie graduated from Chopticon High School in 2014. He recently achieved his goal of securing a mechanic job with the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local #10. He loved anything with a motor and was naturally mechanically inclined.

Stevie was the life of the party and always willing to go the extra step to get the laugh. His bright smile and energetic personality made him popular with his friends and family. Stevie was always ready to sing you a song or dance to “old school” music. Stevie was a wonderful son and brother who went the extra mile. He spent his free time surrounded by those he loved and who loved him. He loved his family and friends dearly and cherished the time he spent with them all.

Stevie enjoyed boating, dirt bike riding and hanging out with his friends and his friends children. A day out on the water or a day spent riding his motorcycle was his own version of heaven. Although he will be missed, his spirit will live on in those who knew and loved him. His journey on Earth may have come to an end, but his bright light made its way into the heavens above. When you see a shooting star race across the night sky, know it is Stevie on his Harley telling you, never a goodbye just an “I’ll call ya back.”

Along with his parents, Stevie is survived by his brother, Shaun M. Gilmore, his sister, Arielle Smith, his paternal grandmother, Adriane Gilmore of Waldorf, MD; his maternal grandparents, Larry D. Blodgett and Deborah Lynn Blodgett of Murrells Inlet, SC and his numerous extended family and lifelong friends who were like family. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Willie A. Gilmore.

The family will receive friends for Stevie’s Visitation on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow immediately at Heritage Memorial Gardens, 13472 Poplar Hill Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Donations may be made to: $steviegridesforever (cash app) or Go Fund Me: Stevie G Rides Forever

