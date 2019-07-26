Curtis (“Curt”) Fletcher Campaigne, 77

Curtis (“Curt”) Fletcher Campaigne, a resident of Asbury Solomons Retirement Community in Solomons, MD since 2014 and a resident of Calvert County since 1988, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the age of 77 at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD, with his son (David Campaigne) and daughter (Christina Campaigne Watson) by his side.

Born in Goshen, NY on June 2, 1942 to Laura E. and William M. Campaigne, Curt attended the University of Vermont in Burlington and graduated with a BA in Psychology & Philosophy in 1964. He continued his education at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, DC and graduated with a Master of Divinity in 1968. Curt was then ordained as a Pastor in the United Methodist Church (UMC) in the Baltimore-Washington Conference. He went on to serve as a Pastor in the United Methodist Church for 23 years, serving Asbury UMC in Washington, DC; St. Paul’s UMC in Chevy Chase, MD; and Hollywood UMC in Hollywood, MD.

Curt married Elizabeth “Betsey” Bennett Campaigne on July 18, 1970. Curt and Betsey were blessed to have a wonderful 40th wedding anniversary celebration at the Solomons Island Yacht Club on July 18, 2010 with family and friends from different “seasons” of their lives.

Curt loved being on the water and had a passion for sailing. For several years in the 1980’s, he led the Sailing Camps at the West River UMC Camp in Severn, MD. Curt also had a love for classical & organ music, a beautiful voice, and enjoyed playing the organ and piano.

Preceded in death by his wife (Elizabeth “Betsey” Bennett Campaigne), Curt is survived by his brother, Gordon Campaigne, and Gordon’s wife (Connie) and their daughters (Carol and Heather) & their families; his son, David, and David’s wife (Kristin) and their two children (Jonathan and Maya); and his daughter, Christina Watson, and Christina’s husband (Dale) and their three children (Claire, Nate, and Corban).

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11:00 AM at Joy Chapel Cemetery in Hollywood, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Museum of the Bible, P.O. Box 15479, Washington, DC 20003.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.