The American Chestnut Land Trust in Prince Frederick Receives $20,000 Grant from Maryland Heritage Area Authority

The American Chestnut Land Trust (ACLT) in Prince Frederick is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of a $20,000 grant from the Maryland Heritage Area Authority (MHAA) for research to be conducted as the initial phase of the “Parkers Creek Heritage Trail”. According to the grant application:

“For more than 10,000 years, people have hunted, fished, worked and made their homes around what would come to be known as Parkers Creek in Calvert County. Just as their lives and cultures shaped our local heritage, the ruggedness of the terrain and the characteristics of the waterways shaped their lives. The environment and its people leave a mark on each other and are inextricably intertwined.

The American Chestnut Land Trust seeks to fully explore that relationship within 5 significant eras of human habitation. The results will, in future phases, be shared through comprehensive interpretation for the public along ACLT’s current 22 miles of trails and heritage sites and 2 new trails slated for creation in 2019 and 2020.

Phase 1 of this long term project will result in the following: conclusion of primary research for each era and production of supporting online materials. At the conclusion of Phase 1, ACLT will hold a community event presenting the results of the research. Future phases will include development and installation of an interpretation plan and may include, but not be limited to, signage, framework edge display of excavated buildings, and sculptures/artwork representing buildings and historic life in the watershed enhancing the visitors experience and strengthening their connection to the land.”

In its award of the grant, MHAA points out that “heritage areas foster broad public-private partnerships to preserve and enhance the best of Maryland’s historic sites and towns, unspoiled natural landscapes, and enduring traditions. These tangible links to both place and past help residents recognize their communities have a special piece of the American story to treasure and share with others and, in doing so, contribute to the economy of Maryland’s communities by preserving and enhancing places that attract heritage tourists. Every dollar of MHAA state grant funding has a return on investment of $4.45, generates $19.8 million in state and local taxes, and creates 3,146 jobs annually.”

Visit www.acltweb.org for more information about ACLT.