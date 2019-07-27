Wendy Sue Milam-Tucker, 50

Wendy Sue Milam-Tucker of Nanjemoy, Maryland passed away suddenly on Tuesday July 16, 2019 she was 50 years old. Wendy grew up in Upper Marlboro MD and went to Douglas High School. Wendy attended Washington School for Secretaries and went on to work for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Washington DC. Wendy was a free spirit who loved the beach, church and spending time with her family. Wendy always helped people in need and had a huge heart.

She will be remembered for her bright smile and her tenacious spirit. She is survived by her mother Susan Vasquez, children Lindsay Tucker, Melissa Blevins and Craig Curtis Jr., grandson Trenton Blevins, nephew Daniel Milam, brothers AG Milam, Andrew Milam, David Farrell, and sister Tammy Fischer. Wendy was predeceased by her father Abner G. Milam III, grandmother Thelma Steele, brothers Daniel & David Milam and sister Nicole Burgess.

Service arrangements are as follows: Monday, July 29. 2019 11:00 a.m., at New Life Church 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20645. Burial to follow immediately upon conclusion of service at Resurrection Cemetery 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life at Martinis Lounge, 10553 Theodore Green Boulevard, White Plains, MD 20695. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to help with her burial expenses.