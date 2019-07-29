The Leonardtown Business Association of Leonardtown Invites the Public to the First Friday Event on August 2

The Leonardtown Business Association and The Commissioners of Leonardtown invite you out to their monthly First Friday event. August First Friday is all about our dedicated First Responders. Bring the whole family for a wonderful free community event, Fire Trucks, Police Cars, Ambulances and more will be on display for you to see and touch. Departments from all over St. Mary’s County will be in the square for you to talk with your local first responders, ask them questions and even find out how you can be part of their organization.

The Josh Riley Band will be providing live music during the event and Josh’s family is part of our First Responder community. Many of the local auxiliaries will be set up in the square with raffles, items for sale and handing out important safety information.

While you’re in town for this great event take a walk around Historic Leonardtown, visit the shops and enjoy dinner at one of the local restaurants. Take a stroll back to Shepherd’s Old Field Market which is directly behind Leonardtown’s Historic Firehouse or head down to Leonardtown Wharf and take a Sea Plane Ride.

So please join us in Historic Leonardtown for First Responder First Friday, August 2nd 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. If your first responder organization is interested in participating in this great event please contact Jen Stotler, membership@thelba.org

First Friday events take place the First Friday each month and are hosted by the Leonardtown Business Association and sponsored by Quality Built Homes, Marrick Homes, Leonardtown Chevrolet, Buick and GMC, and St Mary’s County Tourism.

