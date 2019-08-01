SMADC Launches Dynamic New Website A Fresh New Look for Southern Maryland Agriculture

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is pleased to announce the launch of their recently updated website featuring fun and fresh new features for farmers and consumers alike.

Colorful, intuitive, and easy to navigate, the website was constructed by All Ag Media of Calvert County. With organized drop-down banners, downloadable guides, and search capability; it elevates the collective online experience of Southern Maryland agriculture.

Farmers can visit the site to access resources such as available grants and financing, scholarships and sponsorships, a calendar of upcoming workshops and events, farm equipment rental program, and much more.

Consumers can access all of SMADC’s signature programs that aim to connect farmers with their customers including the Buy Local Challenge, Southern Maryland Meats, Southern Maryland Oyster Guide, and others.

SMADC encourages all of those invested and interested in Southern Maryland agriculture to visit and enjoy the new site at www.smadc.com.

To learn more about additional programs and resources, contact SMADC, P. O. Box 745, Hughesville, MD 20637; phone: 301-274-1922, Ex. 1, fax: 301-274-1924; email info@smadc.com ; or visit www.smadc.com.

