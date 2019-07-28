VIDEO: Garage and Vehicle Destroyed by Fire in Hollywood

On Friday, July 26, 2019, at approximately 9:30 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Bay District, Leonardtown, Valley Lee, Seventh District, and Calvert County responded to 45200 Clarkes Landing Road in Hollywood, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 1-story detached garage with fire throughout, with a pick-up truck fully engulfed and fire threatening a near-by residence.

More than 50 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The residence was damaged on the first and second floor from the heat.

No occupants were displaced and it is unknown if the fire is currently under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

