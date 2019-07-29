17th Annual Beach Party to be Held on the Leonardtown Square, August 3

The popular annual event for all ages returns to Leonardtown Square on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Splash into fun at the 17th Annual Leonardtown Beach Party on the Square.

No need for tickets; all event-sponsored activities are FREE – Visit with real-life super heroes – Transformers Optimus Prime and Bumblebee! Be amazed by strolling performer Rose Heller, learn to juggle in a juggling clinic and see the amazing creations of balloon twister Alaina Kissinger of Kreative Kharacters. Rock out with the Funkzilla Band, get your Zumba on with Lisa Martoni and test your hula hooping hips! Skip through the giant fire truck waterfall, tackle The Wrecking Ball and play in the sand and enjoy the beach volleyball and tug-of-war! Adopt a golf ball and then join the local Rotary Clubs at 7:00 p.m. sharp for the now-famous Running of the Balls to see if your ball is a winner!

A 16’ waterslide, kayak and stand up paddleboard rentals will be available at the Leonardtown Wharf Park; and food, drinks and other goodies are available for purchase from local businesses and vendors around the Square.

So, if you’re looking for a great way to round out your summer, join us for Beach Party on the Square Saturday, August 3rd from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. for great fun, great food, and great memories.

The Annual Beach Party on the Square is hosted by the Commissioners of Leonardtown and the Leonardtown Business Association and sponsored by Quality Built Homes, Marrick Homes, Leonardtown Chevrolet, Buick and GMC, Cedar Pointe Federal Credit Union, County Times, College of Southern Maryland, and Bay Community Support Services.

For more information, contact: Brandy Blackstone at brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov or visit: www.leonardtown.somd.com.

For Community Calendars: The 17th Annual Beach Party on the Square returns to Leonardtown Square, 22735 Washington St. on Saturday, August 3rd from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m., and offers FREE, family fun for all ages!

