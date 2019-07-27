UPDATE: Woman and 15-Year-Old Girl Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Bel Alton

UPDATE 7/27/2019 @ 3:oo p.m..: Maryland State Police from the LaPlata Barrack continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash on Crain Highway this morning that killed two people including a 15-year-old in Charles County.

The two deceased were passengers in a vehicle involved in a crash around 7:30 a.m. on southbound Crain Highway near Mount Air Road. The names of the deceased will be released once next of kin notification is made. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is assisting with the identification of the victims.

The preliminary investigation indicates a GMC Yukon reportedly struck the rear of a Toyota Corolla hatchback. The front passenger of the Toyota, as well as a 15-year-old rear seat passenger in the Toyota, were declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel. The driver of the Toyota, identified as Houssainatou Boiro, 49, was transported by MSP Aviation Command Trooper 7 to MedStar Washington Medical Center.

The Maryland State Police Gun Center is assisting the investigation after a loaded 9-millimeter handgun was reportedly recovered from the GMC Yukon. The driver of the GMC Yukon is identified as Pedro David Garcia, 31, of Yulee, Florida, who was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata. At this time, investigators report no signs of impairment have been established.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the crash. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the four-hour road closure following the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Corporal Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at (301) 392-1231.

UPDATE 7/27/2019 @ 1:15 p.m.: On Saturday, July 27, 2019, at approximately 0726 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on southbound United States Route 301 in the area of Mt. Air Road in Bel Alton.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, a request was made for the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2003 GMC Yukon operated by Pedro David Garcia, 31, of Yulee, FL was traveling southbound on Route 301 in the area of Mt. Air Road. At the same time, a 2005 Toyota Corolla operated Houssainatou Boiro, 55, of Hyattsville, and occupied by a female juvenile and a female adult (both passengers will not be identified at this time until next of kin are notified) were traveling on southbound Route 301 at Mt. Air Road. The GMC Yukon collided into the rear of the Toyota Corolla. The rear passenger (Juvenile) and the front passenger (Adult) were pronounced deceased on the scene. The operator of the Toyota Corolla, Ms. Boiro was transported by MSP Helicopter Trooper 7 to MEDSTAR/Washington Hospital Center for treatment. Mr. Garcia refused treatment on scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Corporal J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at (301) 392-1231, CASE # 19-MSP-031389.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Corporal J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team and Trooper First Class Meurrens of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack.

7/27/2019 @ 9:15 a.m.: On Saturday, July 27, 2019, at approximately 7:30 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Crain Highway and Mount Air Road in Bel Alton, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one person trapped and two subjects unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a T-bone style collision with one person confirmed trapped and two people unconscious, police advised the two unconscious patients did not have a pulse.

Firefighters extricated all three in approximately 20 minutes and declared two patients deceased on the scene. The adult female driver of the vehicle was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

Authorities on the scene reported two adults and one teenage pediatric patient was in the vehicle.

The Maryland State Police are currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

