Calvert County to Give Property Tax Credit for Disabled and Fallen Law Enforcement, Rescue Workers, and Surviving Spouses

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners has authorized a property tax credit for disabled law enforcement officers, rescue workers, and surviving spouses.

“When first responders give themselves to serve and protect their community, they knowingly put themselves into high-risk, dangerous situations on a daily basis,” said Commissioner President Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins. “The debt we owe them cannot be repaid. We can, however, take measures to acknowledge their sacrifice, to show our gratitude and to ease the burden on those affected by loss and disability in the line of duty.”

Individuals qualify for the credit if they have become disabled as a result of or in the course of employment as a law enforcement or correctional officer, or while in the active service of a fire, rescue or emergency medical service. The credit applies to a primary residence in the state of Maryland that is owned by the individual or surviving spouse.

For the tax year 2019, complete applications for the tax credit must be received by the Calvert County Department of Finance & Budget on or before Sept. 1, 2019.

