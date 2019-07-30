Tickets for the Southern Maryland Film Festival Officially on Sale

This year’s Southern Maryland Film Festival will be held at R/C Theatres’ Lexington Exchange Movies 12, 44800 Oak Crest Dr, California, MD 20619, on Saturday, August 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. “R/C Theatres has been an incredible venue sponsor, “ states Film Festival representative Theresa Wood.

“In addition to providing an indoor, air-conditioned location and comfortable seating for the event, they are helping with ticketing and advertising. There is plenty of parking, and the day of the event, attendees may stop by the concession stand to purchase their favorite snacks!”

According to Wood, over 30 films will be shown throughout the day in 90- and 120-minute blocks divided by genre: documentaries, animation and comedy, drama, suspense, and jury-nominated (films that are eligible for judging and grand prize). Each block will include a filmmaker Q&A session and will be described in more detail on the website. Tickets will be $8 per block, per person, regardless of age or number of tickets purchased. Seating is limited and assigned, and most movies will be shown only once. “So make sure you buy your tickets early!” encourages Wood.

Almost all of the films were produced by local and regional filmmakers, but a few exhibition films from outside Southern Maryland will be shown, including one from Australia and another from Brazil. The Festival’s selected films represent a variety of genres and range in length and subject matter, including some content that may not be suitable for all viewers, so attendees are encouraged to read the film descriptions provided on the theatre’s website before finalizing their purchase.

Anyone wishing to meet the people behind the camera may attend the Filmmakers’ Reception Friday night, August 23, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Taphouse 1637, 23418 Three Notch Rd, California, MD 20619. This portion of the weekend event is free and open to the public. Guests will be able to attend a panel discussion on Independent Filmmaking in the 21st Century with media professionals from Maryland and Virginia, the jury award winner will be announced, and the evening will conclude with a meet & greet reception, providing attendees the opportunity to interact with this year’s festival filmmakers. Some light hors d’oeuvres will be provided, and food and drink will be available for purchase.

Visit smdff.org and the Southern Maryland’s Film Festival Facebook page for event updates and interaction with filmmakers. For more information email smdfilmfest@gmail.com.

