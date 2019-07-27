Serious Crash Reported on Maryland International Raceway Drag Strip in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, July 27, 2019, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to 27861 Budds Creek Road at the Maryland International Raceway in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, involving a motorcycle with one subject unconscious.

The motorcyclist was estimated to be going over 120 mph when it crashed. The patient was reported to be unconscious with agonal breathing. The accident occurred on the drag-strip.

The Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 is currently en-route to the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

