UPDATE: Crash Reported on Maryland International Raceway Drag Strip in Mechanicsville

July 27, 2019

UPDATE 7/28/19: A spokesperson from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Ofice told SMNEWSNET.com that the adult male that crashed on Saturday, July 27, 2019, was flown for precautionary reasons and suffered only minimal injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The male is approximately 40 years of age from New Jersey.

On Saturday, July 27, 2019, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to 27861 Budds Creek Road at the Maryland International Raceway in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, involving a motorcycle with one subject unconscious.

The motorcyclist was estimated to be going over 120 mph when it crashed. The patient was reported to be unconscious with agonal breathing. The accident occurred on the drag-strip.

The adult male patient was transported by the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



26 Responses to UPDATE: Crash Reported on Maryland International Raceway Drag Strip in Mechanicsville

  1. Brett Williams on July 27, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Why is speed noted as if a factor? This was on a closed competition course. You don’t see crashes during a NASCAR event reported as a “motor vehicle accident with the care traveling at 200mph”. Why is this different?

    Reply
    • Joe dirt on July 27, 2019 at 11:01 pm

      So they can use it as a stat to claim we need stricter laws on motorcycles

      Reply
    • Jay D on July 28, 2019 at 7:31 am

      It didn’t say speed was a factor. Estimated speed of 120. It’s a story they want to be as specific as possible.

      Reply
  2. William Hines on July 27, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    Prayers for all.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 28, 2019 at 4:20 am

      Praying for rider and family. It happens at least it was at the track where help was right there.

      Reply
  3. Anonymous on July 27, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    Praying for this person and there family ‘bikelife’

    Reply
    • Charles on July 28, 2019 at 7:53 am

      Their*

      Reply
  4. Shawn on July 27, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    Bikes of that nature need to be banned and crushed. They’re dangerous

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 27, 2019 at 11:00 pm

      It’s racing I guess we have to ban baseball cause the ball can hit and injure you cmon

      Reply
    • Joe on July 27, 2019 at 11:18 pm

      Spoken like a true Mouth Breather there Shawn… Can we crush you instead ?? Prayers to the poor racers Family

      Reply
    • Alice on July 28, 2019 at 12:04 am

      What are you TALKING ABOUT this was at the Racetrack during a Race. So Race bikes should be banned and crushed for racing on the Racetrack. Please find a life. Prayers for the biker and there family.

      Reply
    • BB Racing on July 28, 2019 at 1:22 am

      Seriously? Why not ban Top Fuel cars? They’re faster and crash way more often. This was an all motorcycle drag race event with over 850 entries. They have a full-time professional staff with trained Fire and Rescue EMS on site. All riders are required to pass a full technical inspection where they inspect the bike for all of the mandated safety requirements. The riders themselves must wear a full leather suit, helmet, and leather gloves. Accidents happen and we all know the risks. But by all means, please do continue to spout off dumb ideas based off of your fears and jacked up ideals.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on July 28, 2019 at 1:38 am

      Everything is dangerous it’s what you choose to do live life everyday or live in a bubble to the person who commented above prayers to Jeff and his famliy were all praying for you bud

      Reply
    • Anonymous on July 28, 2019 at 7:56 am

      Shawn do u thinks cars should be banned when people out here txting and driving killing people,it’s a sport

      Reply
    • Brick on July 28, 2019 at 8:21 am

      It was on a drag strip at a competitive event. This wasn’t on the street. Also every motorcycle over a 250 can reach that speed.

      Reply
    • Rachel on July 28, 2019 at 9:05 am

      Haha you Democrat. If someone wants to get on a bike of this nature and risk their life let them do it. They were on a dragstrip where it’s legal.

      Reply
  5. Linda Womack on July 27, 2019 at 11:23 pm

    Prayers to racer – family

    Reply
  6. Graham on July 27, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    Shawn is an idiot ^

    Reply
  7. Shake the Clown on July 27, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    Dude shut up!!!!

    Reply
  8. BiggDaddyBusa on July 27, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    This crash was on a race track not on the street and just so happens I know and race with that rider. Someone is seriously injured and you make a comment like that. I bet your the one of those in the left lane doing 80mph while texting on your phone.

    Reply
  9. Tina Hinson on July 27, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    Sending thoughts and prayers…

    Reply
  10. Carolyn "Blondie" Parsons on July 27, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    Prayer to this driver, his family and crew, that he will improve and not have serious injuries and have a quick recovery. Always said, to hear about any type of accidents.

    Reply
  11. Richard price on July 28, 2019 at 12:09 am

    So said I hope he will be ok it hapend to me an 2007 @ 931 pm after I left cecilcounty drag way but mine was on the street I broke 38 bones I lost 4pts of blood an I have had 17 surgery’s an I was going to be an police academy an 2 weeks but I just thank god it was not my time yet prayers sent I pray that all is well

    Reply
  12. Dan on July 28, 2019 at 9:17 am

    Shawn it was on a track not the roadway! It was the fastest bikes around and were racing xowb the track. Thats what those bikes are meant to do. 200mph down a track. Not the street

    Reply
  13. Brian Feimster on July 28, 2019 at 9:35 am

    Prayers for the injured and the family. For some of the comments I have seen, here is the scoop. We do this because we love it. It is not for fame or fortune. It usually costs us a fortune to be competitive
    meaning we are some of the faster cars/bikes that race. It is simply what we do and we all know and accept the risk every time we line up for a pass down the track. My son has wrecked 2 times and still loves the sport. There is nothing more traumatic than for a father to build a race car and see his child wreck at any speed. We understand all sides of this.

    Reply
  14. Angie B on July 28, 2019 at 3:08 pm

    Sending prayers to the driver and family

    Reply

