UPDATE: Crash Reported on Maryland International Raceway Drag Strip in Mechanicsville

UPDATE 7/28/19: A spokesperson from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Ofice told SMNEWSNET.com that the adult male that crashed on Saturday, July 27, 2019, was flown for precautionary reasons and suffered only minimal injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The male is approximately 40 years of age from New Jersey.

On Saturday, July 27, 2019, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to 27861 Budds Creek Road at the Maryland International Raceway in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, involving a motorcycle with one subject unconscious.

The motorcyclist was estimated to be going over 120 mph when it crashed. The patient was reported to be unconscious with agonal breathing. The accident occurred on the drag-strip.

The adult male patient was transported by the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

