Drunk 24-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Arrested After Crashing ATV on Roadway and Seriously Injuring Another in St. Leonard

On Saturday, July 27, 2019 at approximately 5:35 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to Ben Creek Road in the area of Williams Wharf Road in St. Leonard, for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV / four-wheeler).

Preliminary investigation revealed that three males were riding on a Yamaha Bruin 350 four-wheeler traveling on Ben Creek Road when the operator Thomas Edward Bahneman, 24 of Upper Marlboro, failed to negotiate a left hand curve in the roadway and the vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment.

James Scott Mathesius, 22 of Prince Frederick, was riding on the rear cargo area of the ATV and was ejected as a result of vehicle leaving the roadway.

Mathesius sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment on the scene. Bryan James Holland, 20 of Port Republic, was riding on the front cargo area (in front of the handlebars) of the ATV and was ejected when the vehicle struck the embankment. Holland sustained serious injuries, including head trauma and was unconscious.

Maryland State Police Trooper 7 transported Holland to Baltimore Shock Trauma where he is listed in critical condition.

Additionally, it was determined that Bahneman was under the influence of alcohol at the time he was operating the ATV. Bahneman was placed under arrest and charged with Driving Under the Influence and other drunk driving related offenses.

At this time alcohol, speed and improper use of the ATV appear to be major factors that contributed to this collision.

The collision is under investigation by Cpl. V. Bortchevsky, of Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Cpl. V. Bortchevsky, via e-mail vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.

