33-Year-Old Broomes Island Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident in Lothian

On July 29, 2019, at approximately 5:00 a.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Southern District responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (MD 4) N/B and Talbot Road in Lothian for a crash involving a motorcycle.

A Dodge truck pulling a box trailer was traveling northbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard approaching Talbot Road. A motorcycle approached the truck and trailer from behind. The motorcycle attempted to switch lanes and struck the back of the trailer. The motorcycle rider, identified as Christopher Doran Whisman, Jr., 33, of Broomes Island, lost control. The motorcycle went off the left side of the roadway into the wooded median and struck a tree. The operator subsequently was ejected and struck a utility pole. The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

The driver of the Dodge truck remained on the scene.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of the crash was the rider of the motorcycle making an unsafe lane change. It does not appear that speed was a factor in this crash.

Drug and alcohol use are unknown pending toxicology results. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the crash investigation and the case will be reviewed by the States Attorney.

