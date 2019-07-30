Kids Can Join Local Artist at the Final Art Classes of Summer 2019 at St. Clement’s Island Museum

Kids have one more chance this summer to join art instructor, Ms. Ellen Duke Wilson, in exploring fine arts at St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids classes. Throughout the summer, young artists have their understanding of art and history while learning to sketch, paint and sculpt. Students will also reflect how creating art can make a positive impact on society for future generations.

“We’re very grateful to have the very talented Elle Duke Wilson back for a second year to teach these popular classes,” says Christina Barbour, Site Manager of St. Clement’s Island Museum. “The children have loved coming to each class here at the museum and learning something new in a fun, creative way.”

At the end of each session, all participants will create an individualized work of art to share with their family and community. These classes are geared toward children ages 7 to 17. Preregistration is required and the price is $3 per child. All materials are provided, and participants are asked to bring a light snack. Parents are encouraged to sign up soon as slots fill up quickly.

Classes throughout the summer focused on such topics as drawing, painting, and sculpting. The final classes, called “Collage: Putting the Pieces Together,” will round up the summer program August 6-8, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Special thanks to Huntington Learning Center in California, MD for sponsoring this ongoing event.

For more information regarding St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids, or to sign up your child, please call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723. For museum hours of operation, programs, admission prices and other information regarding St. Clement’s Island Museum or Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s Facebook pages at Facebook.com/SCITMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum.

