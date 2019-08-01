Maryland State Police Helicopter Crew Rescues Injured Boater In Anne Arundel County

A Maryland State Police helicopter crew rescued an injured boater from the waters off Flat Island in Anne Arundel County.

On Sunday, July 28, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Emergency Operations Center received a call requesting assistance for an individual who was injured in a tubing accident in the waters east of Mayo, MD. The victim was pulled from the water by friends and moved to Flat Island where they called 911 requesting assistance. Firefighters and medical personnel accessed the injured man by boat and immediately initiated advanced medical care. Due to the nature of his injuries and the difficulty in moving the patient to shore, they requested the assistance of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command (MSPAC).

Trooper 2, the Command’s helicopter stationed at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, was immediately dispatched. Once on-scene, Trooper 2 lowered a State Trooper/Flight Paramedic to the island where he assisted with medical care and the rescue team prepared the victim to be hoisted into the aircraft. After completing the aerial rescue, the crew of Trooper 2 provided advanced medical care as they transported the man to The R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command has served Maryland citizens since 1970 and operates a fleet of ten AW-139 helicopters from seven bases throughout Maryland. Each aircraft provides coverage 24/7/365 to Maryland residents and visitors. The MSPAC missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of the missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies, and our partners at the United States Coast Guard and the United States Park Police.

