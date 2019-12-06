Waldorf Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Shooting at Victims at Apartment Complex

UPDATE 12/6/2019: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, December 5, 2019, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Marquis Deangelo Swann, 26 of Waldorf, to 20 years in prison for three counts of First-Degree Assault.
On June 28, 2019, co-defendant Butler-Charles entered a guilty plea to three counts of First-Degree Assault and Possession of a Regulated Firearm with a Prior Disqualifying Conviction. He was subsequently sentenced to 5 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation upon his release.
7/30/2019: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Monday, July 29, 2019, Marquis Deangelo Swann, 25 of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court, in front of the Honorable Judge Amy J. Bragunier, to three counts of First-Degree Assault. Swann also admitted to a violation of probation for a prior conviction.
An investigation revealed that the victims were at a breezeway outside of the apartment complex before the shooting occurred. Two suspects, later determined to be Swann and co-defendant David Nicholas Butler-Charles, arrived at the location in a four-door 2006 Chevrolet Impala. Swann exited the vehicle with a gun and repeatedly fired his weapon towards the victims. He then re-entered the vehicle operated by Butler-Charles, and both men fled the area.
Surveillance footage at the apartment complex captured the incident, as well as the tag number of the Chevrolet Impala, leading officers to Butler-Charles. Swann was later developed as a suspect, which was corroborated by witness identification, as well as other evidence.
On June 28, 2019, co-defendant Butler-Charles entered a guilty plea to three counts of First-Degree Assault and Possession of a Regulated Firearm with a Prior Disqualifying Conviction.
A sentencing date for Butler-Charles has been scheduled for July 31, 2019.
A sentencing date for Swann has been scheduled for October 9, 2019.
