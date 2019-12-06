Waldorf Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Shooting at Victims at Apartment Complex

December 6, 2019
Marquis Deangelo Swann, 25 of Waldorf

Marquis Deangelo Swann, 25 of Waldorf

UPDATE 12/6/2019: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, December 5, 2019, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Marquis Deangelo Swann, 26 of Waldorf, to 20 years in prison for three counts of First-Degree Assault.

On June 28, 2019, co-defendant Butler-Charles entered a guilty plea to three counts of First-Degree Assault and Possession of a Regulated Firearm with a Prior Disqualifying Conviction. He was subsequently sentenced to 5 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation upon his release.

7/30/2019: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Monday, July 29, 2019, Marquis Deangelo Swann, 25 of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court, in front of the Honorable Judge Amy J. Bragunier, to three counts of First-Degree Assault. Swann also admitted to a violation of probation for a prior conviction.

On July 7, 2018, officers responded to an apartment complex located in the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found victims Dominique Yates and Jamar Campbell suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to PG Shock Trauma for their injuries. While on scene, officers also discovered that another victim, Darius Newman, was shot and injured; however, he left prior to their arrival. All three victims, fortunately, survived.

An investigation revealed that the victims were at a breezeway outside of the apartment complex before the shooting occurred. Two suspects, later determined to be Swann and co-defendant David Nicholas Butler-Charles, arrived at the location in a four-door 2006 Chevrolet Impala. Swann exited the vehicle with a gun and repeatedly fired his weapon towards the victims. He then re-entered the vehicle operated by Butler-Charles, and both men fled the area.

Surveillance footage at the apartment complex captured the incident, as well as the tag number of the Chevrolet Impala, leading officers to Butler-Charles. Swann was later developed as a suspect, which was corroborated by witness identification, as well as other evidence.

On June 28, 2019, co-defendant Butler-Charles entered a guilty plea to three counts of First-Degree Assault and Possession of a Regulated Firearm with a Prior Disqualifying Conviction.

A sentencing date for Butler-Charles has been scheduled for July 31, 2019.

A sentencing date for Swann has been scheduled for October 9, 2019.

Marquis Deangelo Swann, 25 of Waldorf

Marquis Deangelo Swann, 25 of Waldorf

Marquis Deangelo Swann, 25 of Waldorf from 2014

This entry was posted on December 6, 2019 at 11:52 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

66 Responses to Waldorf Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Shooting at Victims at Apartment Complex

  1. Anonymous on July 30, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    What a perfect example of a piece of human filth. Any redeeming qualities he once possessed went out the window the instant he decided to pull that trigger. The fact that his victims survived should not even be considered when determining a sentence for this POS. He intended to kill that day and he didn’t care who got in the way. Bullets don’t magically drop to the ground once they miss the intended target. This is how the 9 year old in DC got killed.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 31, 2019 at 10:12 am

      Building his ‘street cred’, one guilty plea atta time.

      Reply
      • oscar j on July 31, 2019 at 10:39 am

        Glad your lives are all perfect. Amazing the amount of negative, hateful, racists postings on these forums.

        Reply
        • Pot, Meet Kettle on July 31, 2019 at 11:43 am

          Really? You managed to distort, within your mind, the two(!) posts above into being racist?! Congratulations! YOU are the BIGGEST racist!

          Reply
          • Anonymous on August 1, 2019 at 6:38 am

            You forgot to say “moron”.

            Pure idiot there. Needs to be in jail with the other black clown.

        • Anonymous on July 31, 2019 at 12:00 pm

          Nobodies life is perfect but the vast majority of us live our entire lives without aiming a gun at someone and pulling the trigger. I could care less about race or gender. If he has such little respect for the lives of his intended targets and any innocent victims that happened to be in the path of his bullets then I have no respect for his life. He can rot in jail with all the others (White, Black, Latino, Asian, Indian, Native American, etc…) just like him that decided to pull a trigger like a little b!tch.

          Reply
          • Anonymous on August 1, 2019 at 11:00 am

            “Nobodies”?

            Are you serious?

        • Anonymous on July 31, 2019 at 1:06 pm

          OK Oscar-enlighten everyone. Say something POSITIVE about these fine upstanding law-abiding citizens.

          Reply
        • theish on July 31, 2019 at 1:31 pm

          How did you get racist out of that??? hahahaha These two guys are thugs and meant to kill someone! What is there positive to say about them? You must be one of the family members because if you can’t see the negative part of all this there is something wrong with you. Then again you are what you hang around!

          Reply
        • sherrel on July 31, 2019 at 2:43 pm

          if the victims had been white this dude would never have been able to cop a plea deal.

          Reply
          • Tia on July 31, 2019 at 5:36 pm

            TOO TRUE!

          • Blackk Jackk on July 31, 2019 at 6:56 pm

            Yes he would. It’s done all the time.

          • Anonymous on August 1, 2019 at 11:02 am

            Yes everyone white person in the world is a racist.

            All cops

            All judges

            All people alive and dead.

        • Juan on July 31, 2019 at 5:37 pm

          like yours

          Reply
        • anonymous on August 1, 2019 at 1:26 pm

          not a racist, just a observation, most of the gun violence in Charles county is young black males (black on black crime), I’m sure a crown vic with four black youths at 1:00 am is just coming home from the grocery store.

          Reply
          • 3D on August 2, 2019 at 6:11 am

            Only if they just robbed it.

        • Jacob, but you can call me Jake. on August 5, 2019 at 11:39 am

          Oscar – bite me!

          Perfect lives can be enjoyed by EVERYONE!

          It is a personal choice.

          Yes – mine has its moments of sadness too – but I don’t try to murder and steal to earn my living!

          I get my pay from doing a decent legal job.

          People hire me to work for them because I have a good attitude, I learned a skill, I tend to dress as nice as I am able to on my income, I show respect to others and my peers, and I am willing to learn.

          This POS obviously thinks himself above the law and the rest of mankind.

          Trashy ink all over his disgraceful face.

          Total disregard for all others.

          No ability to join with others to form an alliance for any decent purpose.

          Murder, theft, and assault are his tools to get what his evil belly wants, since his life is all that matters.

          Black trash out of hell.

          Reply
        • Anonymous on August 7, 2019 at 8:31 am

          sad

          Reply
  2. Gimmie on July 30, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    they both would fit in nicely at Sing-Sing in New York

    Reply
    • Lumber Jack on July 31, 2019 at 10:13 am

      They would both fit better in a wood chipper.

      Reply
      • Social Justice has Spoken on August 2, 2019 at 6:13 am

        Yes sah.

        and leave it running – more on the way…

        Reply
  3. Anonymous on July 30, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    SO THEY DROP ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGEs FOR 1ST DEGREE ASSAULT? NICE JOB KEEPING THE PUBLIC SAFE.YOU PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES ARE INSANE.AND THIS IS WHY CHARLES COUNTY IS NOW THE GHETTO.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 31, 2019 at 6:42 am

      Lots of money changing hands.

      Time for some vigilante street cleaning in these communities.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on July 31, 2019 at 5:49 pm

      It’s almost the same amount of time first degree assault carries 20 years

      Reply
      • Want the FACTS? on August 2, 2019 at 6:21 am

        Plea deals are trashy crooked lies, where the attorneys get rich for compromising justice.

        The scam allows criminals earlier outs, lesser sentences, and most of all – REPEAT PERFORMANCES – since they ALWAYS divide ALL sentence terms in half.

        WHAT A F’n JOKE THIS WHOLE MOCK-JUSTICE BS IS ANYWAY!

        A revolving door of despicable violent murderers being funded by millions of tax dollars.

        In prison they care for them like mommas boys with healthcare, benefits, legal counsel, meals, clothes and education.

        Then after they are tired of all that they are released to again steal, assault, and abuse the communities again and again.

        KILL THESE MAGGOTS – AND THEN LIVE LIKE DECENT MEN WOMEN AND CHILDREN.

        Reply
    • anonymous on August 1, 2019 at 11:58 am

      Gun control starts at the street level, all hood rats and thugs should get a life sentence for illegal fire arm possession and should get attempted murder charges on top of that, Maryland should allow concealed carry to good law abiding citizens to protect themselves from these hood rats and thugs, the only way to solve a problem is to GET RID OF IT. States that allow concealed or open carry don’t have the problem that Maryland does.

      Reply
      • anonymous on August 4, 2019 at 7:34 pm

        Haven’t spent much time in Texas have you jr.

        Reply
        • anonymous on August 6, 2019 at 12:57 pm

          Duh, you would run crying like a little b*^ch instead of taking out a shooter if you were armed. That Walmart was a ( no gun zone) a armed Texan would have filled that assh*@e with lead. Then spit on the body of that video game playing piece of sh*t looser.

          Reply
  4. Wiggy on July 30, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Nice ink dumbass. Way to secure your future in the world.

    Reply
    • theish on July 31, 2019 at 1:33 pm

      Yeah those neck tattoos and face tattoos are just screaming hire me huh? LOL

      Reply
  5. Hood Talk on July 30, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    O ya he sus all of Charles kno it. Him n da boy David

    Reply
  6. Exterminate on July 30, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Pure vermin. Send them to Baltimore with the rest of the rats.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 31, 2019 at 6:35 am

      Yes – usually when you see an image such as that, you be certain that you can quickly locate the plunger and then attempt to ‘flush”.

      Reply
  7. Harry Callahan on July 30, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    Drug debt? Competition? Amazing how many people these days use their skin for a doodle pad.

    Reply
  8. Losers Everywhere on July 30, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    One look at this filth and you can tell he makes great decisions.

    Reply
  9. Anonymous on July 30, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    Gotta love that tarantula hat !

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 31, 2019 at 6:38 am

      Wet it down good, when you strap him to Old Sparky.

      But I wouldn’t want to physically touch anything on this POS.

      Reply
  10. Old S.E. Dog on July 31, 2019 at 12:39 am

    Nothing says class like some nice “FACE TATS”. LMAO

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 31, 2019 at 6:39 am

      Yes – and it clearly defines the type of “class” for the POS wearing them

      Reply
  11. Baud9600 on July 31, 2019 at 2:53 am

    Gun Control? Why have all these laws about gun control if they only apply to VICTIMS and not to the criminals? The DAs & Judges are a joke.

    Reply
    • Tonni on July 31, 2019 at 5:34 pm

      DA’s and judges are all NRA puppets

      Reply
      • Synonymous on August 3, 2019 at 8:10 pm

        You have that completely backwards fartsniffer, they are anti-NRA and Democrat puppets, like your ignorant self.

        Reply
        • Tonni on August 4, 2019 at 7:35 pm

          No I am right, DA’s and judges are all NRA puppets

          Reply
          • Ted Nugent on August 6, 2019 at 9:49 am

            Wrong. If they were NRA puppets no one would go to jail for any gun crime. It’s sad that most gun crimes get a small slap on the wrist yet politicians want more gun laws. Unless of course it means more of their supporters in jail. Example: The democrats killed a bill that would have made stealing a gun a 2 year felony. That defies all logic, but hey, keep voting democrat people but please don’t complain when you are the victim of a crime.

          • Synonymous on August 6, 2019 at 10:00 pm

            No, you’re wrong – all day long.

  12. Chris on July 31, 2019 at 8:05 am

    Ol’ Ell Lane….a real up and coming neighborhood in Waldorf.

    Reply
  13. Anonymous on July 31, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    THE JUDGES AND PROSECUTORS NEED TO GO NOW.THEY ARE ENDANGERING US LAW ABIDING CITIZENS AND ITS NOT RIGHT.

    Reply
    • Tonni on August 4, 2019 at 7:36 pm

      DA’s and judges are all NRA puppets

      Reply
      • Ted Nugent on August 6, 2019 at 9:51 am

        One more time please so the people in the back can hear you.

        Reply
      • Synonymous on August 6, 2019 at 10:02 pm

        Tonni is a DNC puppet.

        Reply
  14. Pastor Flowers on July 31, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Can’t believe he is involved in all this. Where are the facts? This young child attends my church and mentors the youth. A child of God he is!!

    Reply
    • Father Angus Murphy on July 31, 2019 at 7:08 pm

      He attends church in Texas?
      What Pastor Flowers be ya?
      Or is it Pastor Troll?

      Reply
    • Anonymous on July 31, 2019 at 9:49 pm

      Lmao shut up his record shows differently an church don’t mean nothing

      Reply
    • Get Real on August 1, 2019 at 6:35 am

      Your god must be Satan then.

      Save your youth and get ’em out of there.

      You can judge this book by the cover!

      Reply
    • anonymous on August 1, 2019 at 12:42 pm

      lets sum this up real quick, Every human that walks the face of this earth knows right from wrong, these thugs know what they are doing is wrong, These thugs are not Christians and have no respect for human life and deserve the lake of fire when they are judged by GOD.

      Reply
    • anonymous on August 1, 2019 at 12:56 pm

      pastor did your forget your 6th commandment ( You shall not murder)

      Reply
  15. Anonymous on July 31, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Him an the man he shot are both in the same jail I wonder what they’re trying to make happen …..hmmmm

    Reply
  16. Yall hiding behind the internet on August 1, 2019 at 10:15 am

    All yall shutup lol Yall all sound ignorant and need a life! lol

    Reply
    • It's Me on August 1, 2019 at 2:56 pm

      You so stupid…

      Reply
    • Anonymous on August 1, 2019 at 3:51 pm

      Says the person hiding behind the internet.

      Reply
    • Lol yall all sounds like an effing moron on August 1, 2019 at 5:50 pm

      Or what?????

      Reply
  17. lol yall yt people stupid on August 3, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    see the amount of care in his eyes? Stop making pointless comments like it does anything for you stupid asses. Internet bitches

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.