Linda Darlene Erickson, 69, of Waldorf MD, passed away on July 6, 2019, at the Washington Hospital Center, Washington DC, with her family by her side.

Linda was born in Cheverly MD to the late Leonard and Patricia Crawford on January 12, 1950. Linda married Kent Erickson on January 11, 1975 in Forestville MD. Linda and Kent spent almost 47 years together raising a family and taking care of each other. They loved to travel together to many destinations.

Linda is preceded in death by her mother and father, Patricia and Leonard, as well as a sister Denise Talley, and two brothers, Michael and Patrick. Linda is survived by her husband Kent, son Kent Jr (Jennifer), and daughter Kimberly, granddaughter Ava and brothers John (Tracey) and Leonard Jr. In addition Linda is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:15 am, Tuesday August 6, 2019 at Cheltenham Maryland Veterans Cemetery Chapel with Fr. Richard Dubicki of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, officiating. Burial will follow at the Columbary Wall of the same cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association \ A division of the American Heart Association.