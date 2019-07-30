Ronald (Ron) Joseph Gibson of Owings passed away suddenly at Calvert Memorial Hospital on Sunday, July 28. Ron was born on August 27, 1951 in Prince Frederick. He attended Calvert County public schools and received degrees in foreign language from Frostburg State University (BA) and Penn State University (MA). He taught French to middle-school students at both Plum Point and Calvert Middle Schools, retiring after 32 years. In 1978 he married his childhood sweetheart, Joan Ruth Hardesty. They celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary on July 1. Ron enjoyed cruising, fine dining, precious jewels and metals, and political discourse. He was admired for his sense of humor, his quick wit, and his mastery of the art of sarcasm.

Ron is survived by his wife, Joan, of Owings. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Sally Rosenberg (Ron), his nephew Alex, niece Kyla, all from Great Neck, New York; a special uncle, Billy Dowell, of Sunderland; a special cousin, Margaret Lee Dowell, of Sunderland, and many more cousins and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Doris Mae (Dowell) Gibson.

Viewings will be held at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings on Thursday, August 1, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at Rausch Funeral Home on Friday, August 2 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Christ Church Cemetery in Port Republic.