Jack Edwin Fischer, 72

Jack Edwin Fischer, age 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, July 22, 2019 at George Washington Hospital Center in Washington D.C. after a battle with Leukemia.

He was born May 5, 1947 in Seat Pleasant, Maryland to Carl and Mary Francis Fischer. He was a 1966 graduate of Central High School. Upon graduation he joined the US Army, serving in South Korea as a Missile Weapons Specialist.

After leaving the Army, he met the love of his life Ellen whom he married in 1969. After moving to Calvert County in 1973, they raised two children, Jack Jr. and Michael and remained married until his passing. During this time he worked as a printing specialist with the Federal Government. After retiring, he worked part-time for Calvert County Solid Waste until his passing.

Jack loved the simple pleasures in life, whether it be going on vacations to the beach and cruises with family and friends, working at the “Site,” doing yard work, coaching baseball, watching the Nat’s and Redskins, or just chatting with people he met along the way. He was a hard worker and very dedicated to his family.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen; his sons, Jack Jr and Michael.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Jack touched are invited to Rausch Funeral Home 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD 20676 on Wednesday July, 31st from 6 PM – 8 PM to celebrate and reminisce about his life.