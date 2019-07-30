Samuel Alexander “Sam” Mudd, Sr., 82, of Huntingtown, MD passed away July 28, 2019 at his residence. Sam was born August 22, 1936 in Washington, DC to Helen Louise (Simpson) Mudd and Joseph Burch Mudd of Waldorf, MD. After graduating from La Plata High School, Sam joined the DC Air National Guard, and was employed by SMECO for 25 years, retiring as Calvert District Manager. Sam was then employed by C W Wright Construction Company for 30 years, retiring as Vice President in 2011. He was a former member and past president of the Calvert Optimist Club. In his spare time Sam enjoyed fishing, playing golf, bowling and gambling at Casinos. He was an avid Washington Nationals fan and a frustrated Washington Redskins fan. Sam will be remembered as a beloved neighbor and friend to many.

Sam is survived by his wife of 41 years Wanda L. Mudd of Huntingtown, son Samuel A. “Alex” Mudd, Jr. and wife Michelle of Sunderland, stepchildren Joseph N. Alderman and wife Jeanne of Sykesville, Amanda J. Bowen and husband Scott of Huntingtown and William A. Alderman and wife Michelle of Lynchburg, VA, grandchildren Jennifer Gibbons, Blake Alderman, Nicole and Lauren Bowen and Mason and Brandon Mudd, great-granddaughter Paige Gibbons, sisters Patricia Ann Wills and Helen E. Keller, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Katelynn Alderman, sister Nancy Hayden and brothers J. Allen Mudd and David B. Mudd.