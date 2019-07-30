Jonathan Emory Armstrong passed away suddenly Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the age of 35. Jon was born on May 17, 1984 in Annapolis, Maryland. Jonathan loved his daughters, ice cream, fast cars, cookie dough, cream chipped beef, every mobster film ever made, fruit snacks, beautiful women, any clothes the color white, a good steak, Johnny Walker Blue and Miller Lite, specifically in that order. He hated sauerkraut, going bald and hypocrites, not necessarily in that order. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind spirit. He was a gifted craftsman and completed beautiful residential work all over the state of Maryland during his life. He loved the water and having his girls out fishing and boating.

Jon is survived by his daughters Madison Nye-Armstrong and Adaline Armstrong, and he loved Skyler May as his own. He is also survived by his mother Hope Armstrong Howell and father John Howell, his brother Bryan Armstrong and wife Kimberly Armstrong, nephews Tristen Armstrong and Logan Armstrong, a brother Eric Howell and wife Britney Howell, and niece Piper Howell. A celebration of life will be held on his behalf on Sunday, August 25 at 2:00 pm the Cedarhurst Community Center in Shady Side.