Two Injured After Rollover Crash in Callaway

On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at approximately 11:25 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Hunting Quarter Drive in Callaway, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned and one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway confirming one vehicle overturned with all occupants out of the vehicles.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

