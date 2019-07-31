Vehicle Arson Fire Under Investigation in Prince Frederick

On Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 9:25 a.m., police responded to 1770 Old Adelina Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported vehicle fire.

Officers arrived on scene to find a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu destroyed by a fire. No fire department response was needed and the scene was turned over to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The owner was identified as Juwan Freeland, the estimated loss is valued at over $7,000.

A local resident discovered the vehicle. The investigation determined the fire was intentionally set in the interior passenger compartment of the vehicle.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832.

