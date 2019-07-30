Loberta Aletha Dement, “Bert”, 73 of Alpharetha, GA, passed away on July 22, 2019, in California, MD. Born on July 2, 1946, in Leonardtown, MD, she was the loving daughter of the late Clara Dement, and Harry Dement. Bert is survived by her sons Leon Dement (Joanne) of Lexington Park, MD, David Dement of California, MD, 3 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her siblings Willard Dement, Lucy Blackwell, and Kenneth Dement.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of Atlanta, Hospice of St. Mary’s and American Cancer Society.