27-Year-Old Mechanicsville Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash in Ocean City After Fleeing from Police

On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Ocean City Police attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle when the operator fled at a high rate of speed.

Ocean City Police PIO, Ashley Miller says officers attempted a traffic stop and did not pursue the motorcyclist after the driver fled.

A few minutes later, police fire and rescue personnel responded to 59th Street and Coastal Highway, for a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Dispatchers advised responding units the crash was in the northbound lanes and reported CPR was in progress.

Two patients from the automobile suffered minor injuries.

The motorcyclist, a 27-Year-Old Mechanicsville man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to notify next of kin early Wednesday morning and updates will be provided when they become available.