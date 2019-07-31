UPDATE: Ocean City Police Issue Press Release on Motorcycle Crash That Killed 27-Year-Old Mechanicsville Man

UPDATE 7/31/2019 @ 10:30 a.m.: Ocean City Police Issued the following press release:
Ocean City police officers are continuing to investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the area of 45th Street. The motorcycle fled from officers, at which time the officers did not pursue the motorcycle and lost sight of the driver.
At approximately 9:44 p.m., Ocean City Communications received a call regarding a serious accident northbound at 59th Street on Coastal Highway. The preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle ran a red light and collided with a Ford Explorer that was attempting to make a U-turn northbound onto Coastal Highway.
The three occupants of the Ford Explorer were not injured.
Northbound lanes of Coastal Highway were closed for several hours and a traffic pattern was established by Ocean City Public Works. Ocean City’s Traffic Safety Unit is still investigating the collision at the time of this release.
The victim’s name has not yet been released, pending next of kin notification.
UPDATE 7/31/2019 @ 8:10 a.m.: The motorcyclist who died last night in Ocean City has been identified as Brian James Douglas II, 27, of Mechanicsville.
Police have notified next of kin.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
7/31/2019: On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Ocean City Police attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle when the operator fled at a high rate of speed.
Ocean City Police PIO, Ashley Miller says officers attempted a traffic stop and did not pursue the motorcyclist after the driver fled.
A few minutes later, police fire and rescue personnel responded to 59th Street and Coastal Highway, for a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.
Dispatchers advised responding units the crash was in the northbound lanes and reported CPR was in progress.
Two patients from the automobile suffered minor injuries.
The motorcyclist, a 27-Year-Old Mechanicsville man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to notify next of kin early Wednesday morning and updates will be provided when they become available.
“fled at a high rate of speed” – Even as a fellow motorcyclist, its still difficult to sympathize with someone when they make poor choices and pay for them. People like this are the reason motorcyclists are given a bad reputation. Once again, please don’t let this man’s actions speak for us all. Its a shame that a family will now have to bury their son/nephew/grandson/etc.
Before anyone passes judgement please be mindful of the fact that my nephews family has access to this same article and can read the comments being made. You do not know him or his frame of mind or what fully happened in this accident before you judge him. There are also people that drive on four wheels that cause a lot of these accidents from their careless behavior . Instead of leaving judge mental comments send thoughts of love and prayers for his children and family as well as his friends who lost someone just over a week ago.
I understand where you are coming from but in the defense of the first person that post something he/she did not say anything that was not true. All he had to do was stop and he would more than likely still be alive. Taking off, running from the police never ends in a good result when you are on a motorcycle, not saying the accident was his fault but I am sure his adrenaline was pumping from trying to get away from the cops and probably wasn’t paying as much attention to the road that he should of had he stopped. I guess there was a reason he didn’t stop. Should of just faced it when he had a chance. Nothing is worth this. I have a daughter that rides a motorcycle and I cringe every time she gets on it. I pray for his family and friends that they will be able to find peace. Very hard losing someone unexpectedly. :(
We do not know his frame of mind BUT, we do know that he made the decision to flee from police on his motorcycle instead of being a law abiding citizen and taking his punishment like a man. That decision ultimately cost him his life. Every time an article like this appears there is someone who posts the same drivel about being sympathetic and “we don’t know what this person was going through” nonsense. It’s time people are held accountable for their actions. Besides, what could this person possibly be going through that excuses his reckless actions and lawlessness? He did send others to the hospital as well as a direct result of his actions! So, spare us the sympathy card. Play stupid games. Win stupid prizes! I’ll save my sympathy for the people who were NOT running from the law and got injured.
How about save your comments for yourself! Spare the feelings of his loved ones! I hope and pray you never have you or anyone in your family make a bad decision that cost them something precious. Bad decisions come in all sizes! We are all human and sometimes we really truly have no idea or even begin to imagine what kind of lives others live as we sit and judge. I have seen some kids come from dark places that the average person just cannot even possibly know we tend to live in protected bubbles because we have never been faced in a desperate situation or had challenge bigger than life itself. Not finding excuses just not everyone handles things the same and the bottom line a family is hurting and they deserve respect. please show this family respect good choice or bad choice their son, brother, father , uncle or best friend is no longer here and they should be able to grieve without hate regardless the reason.
How much do you care about the people injured, car damaged, rescue people who had to deal with another body.
The deceased’s family isn’t being forced to read the article or comments.
My advice to anyone who cares about him would be to avoid reading these comments. People are going to tell it like it is.
Rest in piece to Stevie and Bryan. So much tragedy in such a short amount of time between people who were so so close.
They chased him!!! They always do!! I’m sorry this angel was called home so soon…
They did NOT chase him. He saw lights and ran, he did this to himself and his family.
Angel? More like a Devil on a motorcycle! You are completely delusional, please don’t reproduce.
You are a Idiot ! 1- they did not chase him. 2- Even if they had its till his fault he is dead
READ the article. THEY DID NOT CHASE ! This angel was STUPID and paid the ultimate price.
Lets back up here. First, here is the quote from the article:
“On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Ocean City Police attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle when the operator fled at a high rate of speed.
Ocean City Police PIO, Ashley Miller says officers attempted a traffic stop and did not pursue the motorcyclist after the driver fled.”
It clearly states, “…and DID NOT PURSUE…”
With that being said, are you suggesting that police shouldnt chase? If a guy robs a bank, and as he exits the bank he encounters the police, if the robber runs the cops should just look at each other and shrug, and say “well, guess he got away with it”. Cuz god forbid that idiot that is running from the cops gets hit by a car during his escape and gets killed… You are a complete and total moron.
Now, dont get me wrong, this dude on the bike did not deserve to die. That is not a just punishment. But too many people look at the result, and if the result is death, they skip over everything in the middle. Just like when there are officer involved shooting. People always say “he didnt deserve to die”. We all agree he didnt deserve to die, but actions have consequences. If the actions deserve bullets, you get bullets. And sometimes that means death. In this case, fleeing at a high rate of speed sometimes leads to an accident. Accidents on a motorcycle sometimes result in death. He didnt deserve to die, but his actions dictated his outcome. Its really sad. I feel for his friends and family. But lets be realistic and stop letting emotion take over and completely forget logic and reason.
It says they did not chase him. “Ocean City Police PIO, Ashley Miller says officers attempted a traffic stop and did not pursue the motorcyclist after the driver fled”
I guess reading is not one of your strong subjects!
While we are all sorry for your families loss, he made the decision to flee the police which unfortunately cost him his life. The comment above I didn’t see as being judgmental at all. It came from a fellow motorcyclist. Whether he was in a vehicle or a motorcycle his decision to flee was not a smart decision at all. If you come to this site your going to have people comment their opinions of the situation. Again. Sorry for your families loss.
Y’all are so petty the poor boy is dead and y’all are gonna sit here and pass judgement what if it was one of ur family members or ur child before y’all open ur mouths why don’t y’all think about that OK y’all r so petty y’all are always getting on here putting up negative comments do y’all not have anything better to do with talks time but put people down and pass judgement y’all make me so sick it’s ridiculous
I have had both friends and family die from bad actions or decisions they have made. Well its sad BUT at the end of the day they made their bed , They need to lay in it
If it was my child that was so stupid by running from the cops, I would expect the negative comments, it’s just part of life.
2 major things hun. did you fail grammer? and nobody is putting down anybody. just truth being spoken. if you cant handle it, leave!
How old are you? You sound like a whiny brat. Don’t you think your comment is negative and judgmental? People can say whatever they want on an open forum. Jeez
This person DEF sounds young! Does not know how to write a coherent sentence or maybe she doesn’t know what periods are because that was one hell of a run on sentence! They need to grow up that’s for sure! Please go back to school…ha
The only judgement being passed on this guy is gonna be by the man upstairs. He made a poor decision and has left the people in the other vehicle and his family to live with the results. Leave you sympathy for them.
Y’all
Cassady, get off your high horse, you are what is wrong with this country. You are one of those a**holes that decide that because he died, all of his actions need to be forgotten. The people he injured dont count because they survived. Its sad, he died. I dont know why he fled. But I know that decision cost him his life. Am I not allowed to have the opinion because you are too sensitive to face reality and facts? Why does everything have to be sugar coated? He made a choice, and the consequences of that choice cost him his life. Thats a tragic ending. Thats reality. Welcome to the real world where it isnt rainbows and unicorns
YOUR THE SICKO,look at his case search history,he wasnt a very good person,more like criminal.STOP MAKING EXCUSES FOR PEOPLE WHO BREAK THE LAW AND PUT LAW ABIDING CITIZENS AT RISK WITH THEIR CRIMES.Suppose he would have killed an innocent person or child?
So sorry for your loss, my prayers goes out to the family
I don’t think “Concerned Family” was saying that the first person was being judgmental. I think they were just asking in advance if everyone who posts on here please think about how the family who lost a son will feel if you do post negative comments. I am truly sorry for your family. God Bless you all in this sorrowful time! I can’t even imagine the pain!
Prayers for the family at this time.
My God rest his soul and my prayers to his family and friends. We prayed the whole time we were waiting in the traffic back up.
Y’all are some awful people putting blame on him. It doesn’t matter what he did or how he died but that he did. If you don’t have something nice to say like kind words for his family or children then keep it pushin. Cause the next time it could be your friend and/or family member and your comments wouldn’t be the same.
This has to be thee most STUPID response on here! “It doesn’t matter what he did or how he died..” Are you serious? Yes… it absolutely DOES matter! If someone ran into your house and shot your kids to death then, immediately got taken down by the police and killed…. I guess it doesn’t matter what they did huh??
YOU are what is wrong with people today! Start holding people accountable for their decisions and actions!!
You will change your tune if the next person to flee the police drives over your spouse, kids, parents, etc. His death doesnt trump his actions. Its sad. We all can empathize with the loss that his loved ones are dealing with. But STOP acting like we cant hold him accountable. Its “stoopid”. He did what he did. It happened.
The blame lies on him and him alone. Have you ever been pulled over? I have. Have you ever run? I haven’t I didn’t and didn’t die in a wreck.I ride a bike, Have for 45 years. When you run and try to elude the police and die, It’s nobody’s fault but your own.
If my friend or family decides to evade Police, run a red light, put others in risk, and kill themselves then I will put the blame on them because THEY DESERVE IT just like the man in the article does for his own demise. I feel for his family but he obviously didn’t put them first when he acted in the reckless manner that ended his life. What was his advice to his children? Was it “If someone catches you doing something stupid or criminal run away and avoid responsbility?
Screw you bleeding heart types. You’re lack of accountability for actions and “PC” culture is a desease infecting society today. You can have compassion for those negatively affected but still lay blame squarely upone the shoulders of the person that deserves it. In this case, it’s the deceased.
I tell my young son, no matter what, never run from the police. Stuff can be worked out, nobody wants to lose anybody in a terrible accident. bless the family and friends left behind.
Rest easy bro everyone who is passing judgement on him needs to stop there’s two little kids daddy who’s never gonna walk through the door again all you can say is he did it to his self who’s to say the car didn’t cause the accident fact of the matter is this young man lost his life please respect him and his family
Too bad he didn’t think about those two little kids before he decided to run from the police huh?
Um, if he was on the side of the road, having a conversation with the police about a traffic stop, he wouldnt have been involved in the accident.
AMEN!!!! He would of probably been on his way to jail but at least he would still be alive and able to get out again but he decided to run from them. I feel bad for him and especially his family but it was of his own decisions.
Wow. Some of you need to find your heart. You really should be ashamed of yourselves. Seriously,you really should. When you wake up tomorrow, please try to be a better and more compassionate person. It really isn’t that hard. Just pretend for one minute that this tragedy happened in your family. You have to bring your boy home. Funeral arrangements need to be made. Someone needs to keep his parents from falling apart.Someone in the family will have to identify him. Someone will have the responsibility of choosing his burial clothes.Lives are changed forever. There will be an empty place at the table every Christmas now. Many, many tears are being shed. Hearts are breaking. Empathy people. Show a little Empathy. God help us all from people like you.
All a y’all that are passing judgement and all a y’all that aint got nothing nice to say need to not be saying it. This man got a family that grieving right now. It aint matter he ran from the cops. It only matter he dead cuz the cops actions made him flee. If they aint had put on the lights he aint been fleed and he would be alive.
This story is sad, and oh so preventable. As motorcyclists we have to recognize how vulnerable we are on our machines. I won’t pretend to know what he was thinking when he decided to run, but with no pursuit I assume the speed itself was enough to end his life tragically.
Rest easy rider