2nd Annual “Bounty of the County”, and Re-Entry Job Fair & Expo Events Announced in Charles County

On Sunday, September 22, 2019, the Charles County Chamber of Commerce will present its 2nd Annual “Bounty of the County” event at Weatherly Farm in Newburg,

2nd Annual “Bounty of the County” hosted by the Charles County Chamber of Commerce from 3:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m., at Weatherly Farm, 14145 Banks O’Dee Road, Newburg, MD 20664

This special event will include a delicious “Farm and River to Table” feast highlighting local chefs and local dining selections. We are excited to feature our local farms and local seafood purveyors for your enjoyment. There will be a variety of activities at this special event, including a silent auction.

Join us for a Sunday afternoon on the Charles County banks of the Potomac and enjoy our local farm and river bounty.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://chamberbountyofthecounty.com/ or call 301-932-6500



On October 10, 2019 – Re-Entry Job Fair & Expo, from 10:30 a.m., to 3:30 p.m., at the Waldorf Job Source, 175 Post Office Road, Waldorf, MD 20602

A second chance opportunity for anyone who has trouble obtaining employment due to background checks.

Please join the Southern MD JobSource for our 2nd Chance Job Fair ‘ Everybody Deserves a 2nd Chance’. Come out and meet with up to 20 local businesses ready to hire YOU! Learn from community partners what resources are available in your area to assist you in moving forward!

This is a FREE event for Employers to participate and Jobseekers to attend.

For more information please call Business Services Representative, Yvette Turner at 301-374-1150

Thanks so much for your consideration! As a non-profit, partners like you are invaluable to help communicate with the community.

