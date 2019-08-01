Drivers be Prepared for Routine Maintenance Scheduled for the Thomas Johnson Bridge Starting August 5th

On Monday, Aug. 5, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin a week-long routine bridge inspection of the MD 4 (Patuxent Beach Road) Bridge over the Patuxent River (Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge) at the Calvert / St. Mary’s County line. The inspection will take place Monday, Aug. 5, through Thursday, Aug. 8, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

During the inspection, crews will close one lane and alternate traffic in the open lane using flagging operations. Portable variable message signs have been placed along area State routes to make travelers aware of the lane closure. The inspection will be performed by MDOT SHA contractor AECOM.

Overnight travelers should plan extra travel time to cross the bridge. MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our contractor. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on the road and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes, and highway workers. Drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, click on Road Ready- MDOT SHA’s electronic construction brochure. Real-time commute condition information is also available on md511.maryland.gov.

