St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks Announces Adult Volleyball League Meetings

St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks will hold adult volleyball informational meetings for teams and individuals.

The Coed League meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Margaret Brent Recreation Center and is open to men and women ages 18 and up. Recreation games begin Monday’s in September and take place at the Margaret Brent Recreation Center. Competitive League games begin in November at the Carver Recreation Center. The cost is $400 per team without referees and $500 per team with referees.

The Women’s League meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Margaret Brent Recreation Center and is open to women ages 18 and up. Game days are Thursday’s beginning in September and take place at the Margaret Brent Recreation Center; cost is $500 per team.

No equipment is needed; teams must provide their own uniforms. For more information, please call Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200 ext. 71830.

