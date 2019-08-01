Sheriff Cameron Invites Public to Attend The 36th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday August 6

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office invites you, your family and your community to the 36th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, from 6 to 8 pm – an opportunity to meet and socialize with law enforcement and your neighbors.

A neighborhood that invests time and cares into each other is a safer and more informed neighborhood.

Sheriff’s deputies, Maryland State Police, elected officials, volunteer fire departments and rescue squads and other community representatives will fan out across St. Mary’s County on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, from 6:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., in participating neighborhoods listed below.

Lexington Village in Lexington Park

Persimmon Hills in Mechanicsville

Golden Beach/Patuxent Knolls in Charlotte Hall

-The Housing Authority of St. Mary’s in Lexington Park

-Rosecroft in St. Mary’s City

-Town Creek in Lexington Park

-St. Joseph’s Community Center in Mechanicsville

-Country Lakes in Mechanicsville

-Birch Way in California

-Colony Square in Lexington Park

-St. Andrew’s Estates in California

-Clarks Rest in Leonardtown

Elizabeth Hills in California

Discovery Commons in California

Church Crossing Estates in Mechanicsville

Willow Gate Townhomes in Lexington Park

Breton Bay in Leonardtown

Heards Estates in Great Mills

Ben Oaks in Mechanicsville

Greenbrier in Lexington Park

“I encourage parents and children in these neighborhoods to step outside that evening to better get to know your neighbors and the police officers who also live and serve in your community,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said. “We all want a safe and friendly environment for ourselves and our children to live in and fostering positive relationships with each other is vitally important.”

If your neighborhood is participating in National Night Out but is not listed, contact Cpl. Angela Delozier at 301-475-4200, ext. *8094 or email angela.delozier@stmarysmd.com.

