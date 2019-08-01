St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services Replacing Old Hazmat Units

It consolidates equipment across two-pickup trucks, trailers, and a retrofitted bus into one response unit.

It is staffed by volunteer hazardous materials technicians from all of the St. Mary’s County Fire Departments. The unit features a light tower, PTO generator, and SCBA fill station.

The new unit will be receiving an LED light package before going into service.

St. Mary’s County will place the new Hazmat unit in service soon. The purchase of this unit was coordinated through the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

