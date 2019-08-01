No Injuries Reported After Occupant Quickly Extinguishes House Fire in Nanjemoy, Fire Currently Under Investigation

On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at approximately 4:40 p.m., firefighters from Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to 3670 Neighbors Place in Nanjemoy, for the reported structure fire.

The owner was identified as Doris Thomas. The estimated loss of content and structure is valued at $2,000.

The occupant/owner was able to discover and extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher prior to the fire department’s arrival.

All occupants escaped without injury and are being assisted by family and friends.

The fire, which occurred in a bedroom of the residence, remains under investigation at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

