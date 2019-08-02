Firefighters Respond After Tree Falls on Bert’s 50’s Diner in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, August 1, 2019, at approximately 7:20 p.m., firefighters responded to Bert’s Restaurant at 28760 Three Notch Road and Etna Court in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure collapse.

Crews arrived on scene to find a large tree/limb onto the roof of the restaurant. Employees stated water was coming into the restaurant.

All firefighters returned to service after approximately 25 minutes. The scene was turned over to the property owner.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

