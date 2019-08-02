Calvert County Schedule for The 36th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday August 6

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office invites the public to attend the 36th Annual National Night Out which is less than a week away! Mark your calendars for Tuesday, August 6th!

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.

In Calvert County, the following communities will participate in National Night Out. Join us for a night of fun, food, and fellowship. Local law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel, and other local agencies will be on hand to meet residents and share information.



Breezy Point Citizens Assoc. – 6 p.m. – Meadow Lane, “The Meadows”, Chesapeake Beach

– Meadow Lane, “The Meadows”, Chesapeake Beach Bayside Forest – 6 p.m. – Common Beach Area, Prince Frederick

– Common Beach Area, Prince Frederick Calvert Collaborative for Children & Youth – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Harriett E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick

– Harriett E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick Calvert Pines Senior Apartments – 5 p.m. – 450 W Dares Beach Rd., Prince Frederick

– 450 W Dares Beach Rd., Prince Frederick Carroll Western U.M. Church – 4 p.m. – 2325 Adelina Road, Prince Frederick

– 2325 Adelina Road, Prince Frederick College Station – 6 p.m. – Common Area after 3rd traffic circle off of Baythorne Road, Prince Frederick

– Common Area after 3rd traffic circle off of Baythorne Road, Prince Frederick East-John Youth Center – 5 –7 p.m. – East-John Youth Center, 11835 Mill Bridge Rd, Lusby

– East-John Youth Center, 11835 Mill Bridge Rd, Lusby Huntingtown Citizens’ Association – 6 – 8 p.m. – 4300 Hunting Creek Road (Meet at the picnic benches), Huntingtown

– 4300 Hunting Creek Road (Meet at the picnic benches), Huntingtown Long Beach & Calvert Beach Civic Assn. – 6 p.m. – Community Center, 5845 Calvert Blvd., St. Leonard

– Community Center, 5845 Calvert Blvd., St. Leonard Lower Marlboro – 6 – 8 p.m. -Lower Marlboro Fellowship Hall, Lower Marlboro Rd., Owings

-Lower Marlboro Fellowship Hall, Lower Marlboro Rd., Owings The Meadows – 6 p.m. -7110 Persimmon Lane, Owings

-7110 Persimmon Lane, Owings Oakland Hall – 6 – 8 p.m. – Playground at community entrance, Prince Frederick

– Playground at community entrance, Prince Frederick Patuxent Palisades Civic Association & Shores of Calvert – 5 p.m. – Pond between Stevens Lane and Palisades right off of Lyons Creek Road, Dunkirk

– Pond between Stevens Lane and Palisades right off of Lyons Creek Road, Dunkirk Patuxent View Community Association – 4 to 8 p.m. – Corner lot at Seagull Beach Road and Dawn Drive, Prince Frederick

– Corner lot at Seagull Beach Road and Dawn Drive, Prince Frederick Prince Frederick Crossing – 6 – 8 p.m. – Clubhouse, Thoroughbred Drive, Prince Frederick

– Clubhouse, Thoroughbred Drive, Prince Frederick Prince Frederick Village, Prince Frederick Seniors, Calvertowne Town Homes 6 p.m. – 340 Fair Ground Road, Prince Frederick

– 340 Fair Ground Road, Prince Frederick Timberneck – 6:30 p.m. – 7029 Wilderness Court cul-de-sac, Owings

– 7029 Wilderness Court cul-de-sac, Owings Town of North Beach – 6-8 p.m . – North Beach Firehouse 8536 Bayside Road, North Beach

. – North Beach Firehouse 8536 Bayside Road, North Beach Victoria Estates – 6 p.m . -Victoria Lane cul-de-sac, Sunderland

. -Victoria Lane cul-de-sac, Sunderland Yardley Hills – 6 to 8 p.m. – Community Center, 700 Yardley Drive, Prince Frederick