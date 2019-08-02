Great Mills Veteran Breathes Easier After Community Comes Together to Repair Home

Pamela Kunieki, a Navy Veteran and her husband live in Great Mills, MD. Ms. Kunieki has had some health problems that brought about some breathing issues, and she requires oxygen. Her home needed a bit of help due to older carpet and air ducts that needed to be cleaned to help her breathe better. Quality Transfer and Storage donated the use of a storage pod to keep their belongings in while we prepped and removed all the furniture and then all the carpet & padding. Patuxent Habitat for Humanity Veterans Critical Repair Program volunteers lead by Bonnie Morris along with volunteers from Christmas

In April, Calvert County, Exelon, and Patuxent River Naval Air Station, we’re able to get the job done in a timely manner over 2 and ½ days. We replaced some of the subfloors, and then laid vinyl plank flooring. Certified Carpet & Air Duct Company, in Hollywood, came out the next day and cleaned all ductwork and treated the home with a microban solution to help with any other contaminants in the air.



Funding for this repair was possible through The Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Foundation Grant. We are always in need of volunteers from professional (plumbers, roofers, carpenters, etc.) to those who just want to help give back to this deserving group. Patuxent Habitat for Humanity believes: Everyone especially our veterans deserve a decent place to live, with the dignity they have earned by serving us!

The Patuxent Habitat for Humanity Veteran Critical Repair Program is designed to repair homes for military veterans and their families. The program will assist with repairs identified in Habitat’s Critical Home Repair guidelines that may vary from roof repair and structural wall repairs to installing wheelchair ramps and remodeling bathrooms to be easily used by veterans with disabilities.

If you would like to donate or volunteer for veteran programs please call Laurie at 301-863-6227×16 or email laurie@patuxenthabitat.org for more information.

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International and works to create decent, affordable housing in partnership with those in need in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties. We are building strength, stability, and independence by building on a foundation that strengthens our community. Patuxent Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 21600 Great Mills Road Unit 18A, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

