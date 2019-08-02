Trailer Fires in Waldorf Deemed Accidental After Power Line Falls on Roof

On Thursday, April 1, 2019, at approximately 11:45 p.m., volunteer firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to the area of 12180 Acton Lane in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

The owner is identified as Zapata Enterprises. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at over $300,000.

The fire was reported to be controlled in 30 minutes, and out in approximately 1 hour. Firefighters operated on the scene for over 2 hours.

One firefighter was injured on the scene and was transported to the Southern Maryland Hospital for treatment.

A local resident discovered the fire. The origin of the fire was the roof of the trailer and deemed accidental and was the result of a power line falling onto the roof of the trailer, causing damage to additional surrounding trailers.

