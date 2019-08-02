Cat Perishes in Hughesville House Fire Caused by Lightning Strike

On Friday, August 2, 2019, at approximately 6:30 a.m., volunteer firefighters from Hughesville and surrounding departments responded to 5675 Brandywine Road in Hughesville, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a one-story single-family dwelling with fire showing from the roof.

The owner was identified as Kathleen Payne. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at over $250,000.

Smoke alarms were present and activated.

48 firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to the scene and controlled the fire in under 15 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The fire was discovered by a passer-by. The fire was deemed accidental and due to the result of a lightning strike to the roof of the home in the area of the garage.

One cat perished as a result of the fire.