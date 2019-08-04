Precise Systems Announces the Award of Five-Year, $29.9 Million Dollar Contract

On Friday, August 2, 2019., Precise Systems announced the award of a five-year, $29.9 million follow-on contract to continue providing program management support services to Naval Air Systems Command’s (NAVAIR) Naval Aviation Training Systems Program Office (PMA-205). PMA-205 supports the full life-cycle acquisition of training systems, across multiple programs and platforms, for the U.S. Navy and international customers.

Precise Systems partners with AVIAN, Zenetex, Rollout Systems, and StraCon Services Group to augment the Government workforce and provide professional support throughout all phases of acquisition while leveraging commonality, re-use, and interoperability to meet naval strategic and operational objectives. President Scott Pfister commented, “We are thrilled to continue supporting PMA-205’s mission to deliver the most advanced training systems and simulators to the warfighter and will do our part to promote increased speed to the fleet.”

Precise Systems is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Lexington Park, Maryland, adjacent to Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Field office locations include Washington, DC; Crane, Indiana; Nashville, Tennessee; and Oxnard, California. Since its founding in 1990, Precise Systems has grown by providing consistent, quality-driven results to customers. Today, a staff of more than 425 highly skilled professionals effectively deliver expertise to streamline the acquisition process, address complex engineering challenges, and integrate IT and knowledge management solutions. From coast to coast, Precise Systems is committed to providing the highest quality support and services to their Government partners.

