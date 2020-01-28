UPDATE: Man who Robbed Liquor Store and Bank Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

UPDATE 1/28/2020:Corey Scott Angstadt, 52, of California, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison for his involvement in a bank robbery at the Suntrust Bank in California, and fifteen years in prison for his involvement in a robbery of the Twist Wine and Spirits Store in Lexington Park.
State’s Attorney Richard Fritz prosecuted both cases and would like to thank the members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department for the successful investigation of these cases.
8/23/2019: After searching the home of Corey Scott Angstadt, 51, of California, who was arrested earlier this week for the armed robbery of the Twist Wine and Spirits Store, in Lexington Park, police found evidence connecting him to another armed robbery.
Police found items used in the robbery of the SunTrust Bank located on First Colony Way in California, on August 2, 2019, at Angstadt’s home in California.
Some of the items found during the search included sunglasses, gloves, brown work boots, and the Outback Steakhouse brown paper bag that Angstadt used to carry the money out of the bank.
Angstadt used an employee’s paper bag from their lunch to carry out $6,668.00 in cash he had stolen from two employees in the bank.
On August 22, 2019, Angstadt was charged with the following:
- Armed Robbery
- Robbery
- Assault First Degree (Two Counts)
- Assault Second Degree (Two Counts)
- Theft
- Firearm Use/Violent Crime
- Handgun on Person
Angstadt is currently on parole a previous armed robbery.
UPDATE 8/19/2019: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the individual pictured. On August 2, 2019, the suspect entered the SunTrust Bank located on First Colony Way in California, and indicated he had a weapon.
The suspect demanded money and fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.
UPDATE 8/2/2019 @ 7:30 p.m.: On August 2, 2019, at approximately 3:29 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a duress alarm at the SunTrust Bank located on First Colony Way in California.
A preliminary investigation determined an unknown male wearing a dark jacket or hooded sweatshirt, entered the bank, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money.
The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot towards the Target store.
Anyone who may have witnessed an individual on foot during the time frame of the robbery, wearing a dark jacket or hooded sweatshirt is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to "TIP239" plus their message to "CRIMES" (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary's County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
8/2/2019: On Friday, August 2, 2019, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Deputies from the St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the SunTrust Bank on 45156 First Colony Way in California, for the reported robbery.
The masked suspect was described as a black male wearing a hoodie, with a backpack.
The suspect entered the bank and threatened employees.
The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot towards First Colony Boulevard.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
