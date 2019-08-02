UPDATE St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release on SunTrust Bank Robbery in California

UPDATE 8/2/2019 @ 7:30 p.m.: On August 2, 2019, at approximately 3:29 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a duress alarm at the SunTrust Bank located on First Colony Way in California.

A preliminary investigation determined an unknown male wearing a dark jacket or hooded sweatshirt, entered the bank, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot towards the Target store.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed an individual on foot during the time frame of the robbery, wearing a dark jacket or hooded sweatshirt is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

