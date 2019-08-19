UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Releases Photos of SunTrust Bank Robber

UPDATE 8/19/2019: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the individual pictured. On August 2, 2019, the suspect entered the SunTrust Bank located on First Colony Way in California, and indicated he had a weapon.
The suspect demanded money and fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.
UPDATE 8/2/2019 @ 7:30 p.m.: On August 2, 2019, at approximately 3:29 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a duress alarm at the SunTrust Bank located on First Colony Way in California.
A preliminary investigation determined an unknown male wearing a dark jacket or hooded sweatshirt, entered the bank, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money.
The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot towards the Target store.
Anyone who may have witnessed an individual on foot during the time frame of the robbery, wearing a dark jacket or hooded sweatshirt is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
8/2/2019: On Friday, August 2, 2019, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Deputies from the St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the SunTrust Bank on 45156 First Colony Way in California, for the reported robbery.
The masked suspect was described as a black male wearing a hoodie, with a backpack.
The suspect entered the bank and threatened employees.
The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot towards First Colony Boulevard.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
Typical. Must be out for his much deserved reparations (There may have been some slight sarcasm in that remark).
If they’re not chillin, they’re killing. If they’re not dealing, they’re stealing. They are criminal by nature. Always looking for the easy way or the shady way. Give them a hand out and they hide it behind their back and hold out the other hand. They are their own worst problem, but they’re just too stupid to figure it out
WHITIES DO IT TOO LMAO SOOOO WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THAT HONKY TONKY? DID YOU NOT SEE THE POST TWO MONTHS AGO OF THE WHITE MAN ROBBING THE BANK?
Yeah but you idiots only make up 13% of the population, yet are responsible for OVER HALF of ALL VIOLENT crimes. How pathetic is that? White people outnumber blacks 5 to 1 yet you all still manage to commit the majority of crime in general. Think about that.
Wow, what did you have to give it to him like straight truth…Now your a racist and can’t run for public office. lol
Step away from the mirror!
(to stop seeing total stupidity)
Everytime I look in the rear view mirror I see you or one of your family members.
Honky Tonk? Come call US that to our faces, Dirty Thug. Bet ya don’t.
I’m betting on hot sauce. Wait and See . .
A hoodie in this heat? Not suspicious at all
Nice photo shots of the bank! No pics of the suspect??
We’ll get a grainy image in a few days that looks like a 1991 Sega game.
Really –
Some decent HD black and white imagery is all that is required.
Hoodie…the official thug uniform.
:) hahaha
Worst customer service they probably deserve it !
Haha who knew it would be one of the 13%…he is just doing his job so he could get hisself some school clothes
you are the racist one!
No – plenty other know the truth too so guess everyone is racist.
Banks need to install the systems they have in England. When they get robbed they push a button and a bulletproof barrier immediately shoots up from the counter to the ceiling. The exit doors also lock trapping the turd in the lobby until the cops come. Either that or armed guards who are excellent marksmen trained to shoot anyone identified as a thief.
You watch too much TV.
In for the “don’t judge” crowd. I’m sure the perp never had a chance in life and was “forced” to commit crime to survive. It’s everyone else’s fault even if he didn’t study, did poorly at school, got arrested at least once, didn’t apply for College grants, didn’t go into the Armed Services, didn’t apply to become a Police Officer, didn’t do OJT to become a technician in a technical field, hasn’t applied for a job at any place that offers benefits, had children with “baby mamas”, etc etc.
and
WE DON’T KNOW HIS STRUGGLES!
And still you white folks make up 70% of sex offenders, lets talk about how you good ole boys are inbreeding and keeping it quiet.
Not that I give any credibility to your made up statistic, but does that make it acceptable for your kind to own the record for all other crimes?
When it is in the news we can.
But for today – its about YOU.
I was there at my store, the man was not black the officers came into the store and asked me and my co worker have we seen this man. Showed us the picture on his phone the man had on a black sweatshirt hoodie glasses and a red bandanna across his face. He was indeed white.
I’m embarrassed to say I am from Southern Maryland reading these comments.
We’re embarrassed you’re from Southern Maryland, too. Work on your sentence structure.
