UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Releases Photos of SunTrust Bank Robber

August 19, 2019

UPDATE 8/19/2019: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the individual pictured. On August 2, 2019, the suspect entered the SunTrust Bank located on First Colony Way in California, and indicated he had a weapon.

The suspect demanded money and fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

UPDATE 8/2/2019 @ 7:30 p.m.: On August 2, 2019, at approximately 3:29 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a duress alarm at the SunTrust Bank located on First Colony Way in California.

A preliminary investigation determined an unknown male wearing a dark jacket or hooded sweatshirt, entered the bank, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot towards the Target store.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed an individual on foot during the time frame of the robbery, wearing a dark jacket or hooded sweatshirt is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

8/2/2019: On Friday, August 2, 2019, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Deputies from the St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the SunTrust Bank on 45156 First Colony Way in California, for the reported robbery.

The masked suspect was described as a black male wearing a hoodie, with a backpack.

The suspect entered the bank and threatened employees.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot towards First Colony Boulevard.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




29 Responses to UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Releases Photos of SunTrust Bank Robber

  1. Anonymous on August 2, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Typical. Must be out for his much deserved reparations (There may have been some slight sarcasm in that remark).

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 3, 2019 at 4:45 pm

      If they’re not chillin, they’re killing. If they’re not dealing, they’re stealing. They are criminal by nature. Always looking for the easy way or the shady way. Give them a hand out and they hide it behind their back and hold out the other hand. They are their own worst problem, but they’re just too stupid to figure it out

      Reply
      • stupidity is all i see on August 5, 2019 at 9:20 am

        WHITIES DO IT TOO LMAO SOOOO WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THAT HONKY TONKY? DID YOU NOT SEE THE POST TWO MONTHS AGO OF THE WHITE MAN ROBBING THE BANK?

        Reply
        • Anonymous on August 5, 2019 at 9:15 pm

          Yeah but you idiots only make up 13% of the population, yet are responsible for OVER HALF of ALL VIOLENT crimes. How pathetic is that? White people outnumber blacks 5 to 1 yet you all still manage to commit the majority of crime in general. Think about that.

          Reply
          • Anonymous on August 7, 2019 at 6:08 pm

            Wow, what did you have to give it to him like straight truth…Now your a racist and can’t run for public office. lol

        • Anonymous on August 8, 2019 at 12:46 pm

          Step away from the mirror!

          (to stop seeing total stupidity)

          Reply
          • Anonymous on August 11, 2019 at 11:38 pm

            Everytime I look in the rear view mirror I see you or one of your family members.

        • Jimmy V. on August 19, 2019 at 12:14 pm

          Honky Tonk? Come call US that to our faces, Dirty Thug. Bet ya don’t.

          Reply
      • Anonymous on August 7, 2019 at 1:05 pm

        I’m betting on hot sauce. Wait and See . .

        Reply
  2. Anonymous on August 3, 2019 at 1:21 am

    A hoodie in this heat? Not suspicious at all

    Reply
  3. The REAL Truth on August 3, 2019 at 8:13 am

    Nice photo shots of the bank! No pics of the suspect??

    Reply
    • John on August 4, 2019 at 3:20 pm

      We’ll get a grainy image in a few days that looks like a 1991 Sega game.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on August 8, 2019 at 12:38 pm

      Really –

      Some decent HD black and white imagery is all that is required.

      Reply
  4. Bebop on August 3, 2019 at 9:59 am

    Hoodie…the official thug uniform.

    Reply
  5. jake from state farm on August 3, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    :) hahaha
    Worst customer service they probably deserve it !

    Reply
  6. Ridge_boy on August 3, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Haha who knew it would be one of the 13%…he is just doing his job so he could get hisself some school clothes

    Reply
    • Le on August 4, 2019 at 7:47 pm

      you are the racist one!

      Reply
      • Truth be told.... on August 8, 2019 at 12:39 pm

        No – plenty other know the truth too so guess everyone is racist.

        Reply
  7. Anonymous on August 5, 2019 at 8:18 am

    Banks need to install the systems they have in England. When they get robbed they push a button and a bulletproof barrier immediately shoots up from the counter to the ceiling. The exit doors also lock trapping the turd in the lobby until the cops come. Either that or armed guards who are excellent marksmen trained to shoot anyone identified as a thief.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 8, 2019 at 12:40 pm

      You watch too much TV.

      Reply
  8. Joe on August 5, 2019 at 9:22 am

    In for the “don’t judge” crowd. I’m sure the perp never had a chance in life and was “forced” to commit crime to survive. It’s everyone else’s fault even if he didn’t study, did poorly at school, got arrested at least once, didn’t apply for College grants, didn’t go into the Armed Services, didn’t apply to become a Police Officer, didn’t do OJT to become a technician in a technical field, hasn’t applied for a job at any place that offers benefits, had children with “baby mamas”, etc etc.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 8, 2019 at 12:41 pm

      and

      WE DON’T KNOW HIS STRUGGLES!

      Reply
  9. BLACK MAN on August 6, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    And still you white folks make up 70% of sex offenders, lets talk about how you good ole boys are inbreeding and keeping it quiet.

    Reply
    • YourMomZaenus on August 8, 2019 at 10:08 am

      Not that I give any credibility to your made up statistic, but does that make it acceptable for your kind to own the record for all other crimes?

      Reply
    • Anonymous on August 8, 2019 at 12:42 pm

      When it is in the news we can.

      But for today – its about YOU.

      Reply
  10. Simone Smith on August 8, 2019 at 7:09 am

    I was there at my store, the man was not black the officers came into the store and asked me and my co worker have we seen this man. Showed us the picture on his phone the man had on a black sweatshirt hoodie glasses and a red bandanna across his face. He was indeed white.

    Reply
  11. Brian on August 8, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    I’m embarrassed to say I am from Southern Maryland reading these comments.

    Reply
  12. Just Sayin' on August 9, 2019 at 5:19 am

    We’re embarrassed you’re from Southern Maryland, too. Work on your sentence structure.

    Reply
  13. anonymous on August 19, 2019 at 11:46 am

    It

    Reply

