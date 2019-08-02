Large Brush Fire Destroys Shed and Vehicle in Coltons Point, Fire Currently Under Investigation

On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Volunteer firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown and Mechanicsville responded to 38172 Dukeharts Creek Road in Coltons Point, for the reported large brush fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large brush fire in the backyard of a residence that extended to a shed and a vehicle.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 30 minutes. All units returned to services in approximately 1 hour. Maryland Forestry responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

