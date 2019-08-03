AUDIO: Indian Head Man Found Dead After Shooting and Killing Both Parents in Pomfret

On Friday, August 2, 2019, at approximately 11:10 p.m., Police in Charles County responded to Bensville Road, in Pomfret for the report of a fatal shooting.

The caller stated their brother killed both parents and left the scene in a white Toyota Rav4.

An 11-year-old was on the scene of the shooting and he ran into the woods, he was later located at the White Plains Dash In, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The child was reported to be conscious alert and breathing, with a tourniquet applied to his wound. He was later flown to an area trauma center for injuries.

The 11-year-old victim told police he was with his aunt when she was shot at.

The female had an injury to her head, it is unknown at this time how severe her injuries were.

A white Toyota Rav4 occupied by the 46-year-old male shooter was located after crashing on Port Tabacco Road.

The driver of the Rav4 was pronounced deceased at the crash scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

