UPDATE: Indian Head Man Kills Self After Killing Mother and Father In-Law and Shooting 11-Year-Old Child

8/3/2019 @ 10:50 a.m.: On August 2, 2019, at approximately 11:07 p.m., officers responded to the 6500 block of Bensville Road in Pomfret for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, Mark McKinley Hughes, Jr., 42 of Indian Head, went to the residence and shot and killed Vickie Danita Pickeral, 54, and Gregory Bruce Pickeral, 53, who are his in-laws and the grandparents of his children.

Sometime following the shooting, relatives arrived at the residence and the suspect shot at this vehicle injuring an 11-year-old boy. The child fled the scene and was later treated for non-life threatening injuries. The woman in the vehicle was injured but was not struck by gunfire.

The suspect fled the scene and the vehicle he was driving was reportedly involved in a single vehicle accident in La Plata. When officers arrived they located the suspect deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At this time, the motive has not been established and detectives are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Riffle at (301) 609-6501.

8/3/2019 @ 4:00 a.m.: On Friday, August 2, 2019, at approximately 11:10 p.m., Police in Charles County responded to Bensville Road, in Pomfret for the report of a fatal shooting.

The caller stated their brother killed both parents and left the scene in a white Toyota Rav4.

An 11-year-old was on the scene of the shooting and he ran into the woods, he was later located at the White Plains Dash In, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The child was reported to be conscious alert and breathing, with a tourniquet applied to his wound. He was later flown to an area trauma center for injuries.

The 11-year-old victim told police he was with his aunt when she was shot at.

The female had an injury to her head, it is unknown at this time how severe her injuries were.

A white Toyota Rav4 occupied by the 46-year-old male shooter was located after crashing on Port Tabacco Road.

The driver of the Rav4 was pronounced deceased at the crash scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

