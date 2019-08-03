Three Victims Transported to Trauma Centers After Being Shot Early Saturday Morning in Lexington Park

August 3, 2019

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, at approximately 1:55 a.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s and Calvert County Sheriff’s Offices and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown and Prince Frederick Barracks responded to the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department social hall at 46900 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a large crowd in the parking lot fighting. Officers found two people shot and multiple shell casings on the ground.

Multiple pieces of evidence were recovered on the scene, at least one vehicle was struck by gunfire, and was impounded by the Sheriff’s Office.

A 37-year-old female was transported by an ambulance to an area trauma center with a gunshot to the leg. The second victim, a 26-year-old female was transported by an ambulance to an area trauma center with unknown but serious injuries. A third victim, an unknown aged male was dropped off at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at approximately 3:05 a.m., with a gunshot wound and was flown to an area trauma center.

At this time, it is unknown if any arrests were made, and if the third shooting victim was shot at the Bay District Volunteer Fire House, or at the IHOP.

Detectives and Crime Lab Technicians from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division are actively investigating the shooting, and details will be provided as they become available.




