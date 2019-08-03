One Stabbed and Shots Fired in Parking lot of IHOP Early Saturday Morning

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, at approximately 2:55 a.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown and Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the IHOP on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault.

Police arrived on scene to find one vehicle struck by gunfire and a large crowd in the parking lot.

An unknown aged male stated he was stabbed in the parking lot of IHOP and was then driven to the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad where emergency medical technicians requested a helicopter for the patient’s injuries.

The patient was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with a stab wound to the abdomen.

At this time, it is unknown if any arrested were made, and if the shooting victim was shot at the Bay District Volunteer Fire House, or at the IHOP.

Detectives and Crime Lab Technicians from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division are actively investigating the shooting, and details will be provided as they become available.

