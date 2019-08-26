Suspect Breaks Into, and Steals Eight BB Guns from Pawn Shop in St. Mary’s Square

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 2:20 a.m., Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown and Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the St. Mary’s Square on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary alarm.
Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene to find the front door of the Pawn Shop shattered.
A witness in the parking lot stated they heard what sounded like a gunshot and looked over to observe a black male wearing a dark colored hoodie enter the store through the broken front door, and then quickly come back out of it before fleeing on foot towards the rear of the shopping center. It was determined that no shots were fired, and the noise was from a rock breaking the window.
A K9 track was conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, which lead officers to the woods behind the shopping center where officers found 5 of the 8 BB guns hidden in the woods.
The Maryland State Police is currently investigating the incident. Multiple pieces of evidence were collected on the scene.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
Why are Calvert County officers working in Saint Mary’s? I guess there weren’t enough Saint Mary’s sheriff officers who were willing to abandon their donut breaks at Sheetz and Wawa to attend a crime scene. Yeah I said it, now whine and cry about it.
What a joke.
What is funnier – the waste of worthless pictures or the waste of an entire article, bearing no useful facts?
Pretty sure dufus didn’t know they were BB guns…
We NOW HAVE A BB-GUN CRISIS!
ARE THESE ASSAULT BB-GUNS?
HAS SWAT Command BEEN INFORMED?
I recommend a meeting at Shawn’s house tonight!
The thief likely is just now finding out he stole BB guns. Pretty sure they ‘thought’ they were stealing handguns.
