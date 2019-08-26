Suspect Breaks Into, and Steals Eight BB Guns from Pawn Shop in St. Mary’s Square

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 2:20 a.m., Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown and Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the St. Mary’s Square on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary alarm.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene to find the front door of the Pawn Shop shattered.

A witness in the parking lot stated they heard what sounded like a gunshot and looked over to observe a black male wearing a dark colored hoodie enter the store through the broken front door, and then quickly come back out of it before fleeing on foot towards the rear of the shopping center. It was determined that no shots were fired, and the noise was from a rock breaking the window.

A K9 track was conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, which lead officers to the woods behind the shopping center where officers found 5 of the 8 BB guns hidden in the woods.

The Maryland State Police is currently investigating the incident. Multiple pieces of evidence were collected on the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

